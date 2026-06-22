More students allocated through examination process

Acting Chief Education Officer Julia Beckles says 97.3 per cent of the students who sat this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination were allocated to public secondary schools by the Caribbean Examinations Council through the examination process.

The Acting Chief Education Officer says this percentage compares with 95.1 per cent in 2025.

She says the remaining 75 students were allocated to secondary schools by the Ministry of Education Transformation.

Ms Beckles also notes that 23 students achieved 100 per cent in Mathematics this year.

She says English scores ranged from zero to 99, with a national mean of 64.2, compared with 72.5 in 2025.