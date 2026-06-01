Tributes continue to pour in following the passing of veteran journalist George Hall.

Among those honouring his memory is former Assistant Director of News and Current Affairs at CBC, Trevor Simpson.

Both Hall and Simpson began their careers at The Barbados Advocate, where they honed their journalistic skills and developed a strong professional bond.

Simpson remembers Hall not only as a dedicated and talented journalist but also as a mentor and colleague whose passion for truthful reporting and commitment to excellence left a lasting impact on everyone around him.

Their early days at The Barbados Advocate laid the foundation for Hall’s distinguished career and inspired many within the industry.