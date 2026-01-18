Barbados has recorded another road fatality.

Police at District B Station are conducting investigations into a collision which occurred about 3:18 p.m. today, Sunday, January 18, 2026, along Searles Road at its junction with Leadvale Christ Church, involving a motorcycle and a motorvan.

They note that “initial investigations have shown that the motorcyclist was travelling towards Lowlands and the motorvan was travelling in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

“The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

“Investigations are continuing. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please contact the District B Police Station at 437-4311.”

Police have not identified the victim at this time.