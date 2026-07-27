Road users are being reminded that several roads in Bridgetown will be closed on Wednesday to facilitate the State Funeral of Barbados’ National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield St. Aubyn Sobers.

Public Affairs and Communications Officer with the Barbados Police Service, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, is advising the public of the traffic disruptions.

He noted that roads including Fairchild Street, Bridge Street, President Kennedy Drive and St. Michael’s Row will be closed between 6 a.m. and 12 noon.