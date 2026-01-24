Motorists travelling along Highway One in the Holetown area are being advised to plan ahead tomorrow, Sunday, January 25, as roadworks continue in the area.

The Ministry of Transport and Works says the works form part of final utility connections linked to the Royalton Vessence project.

Traffic management measures, including controlled diversions, are in place, with traffic personnel and police on the ground to manage the flow of vehicles and ensure public safety.

The Ministry says access is being maintained for residents, public transport, and emergency services.

Motorists travelling to and from church services or other activities are encouraged to allow additional travel time, follow directions from traffic personnel, and pay attention to posted signage.

The public is also advised to listen for further official updates as the works continue.