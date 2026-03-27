Mount Gay urges return of recalled products after security breach

Officials at Mount Gay are urging members of the public to return products from three batches that were earmarked for disposal.

In a statement, the company noted that it recently experienced a security breach, resulting in the theft of a limited number of products that did not meet strict quality and food safety standards and therefore should not be consumed.

These products were not intended for sale.

The affected products include Mount Gay Black Barrel (1 litre), batch number 22319L1A P114, and Ponche Kuba (750 millilitres), batch numbers L24312L6A and L25157L6A.

The batch numbers can be found on the back of the bottles, below the label.

The public is being urged to purchase and consume products only from licensed or registered retailers across the island to ensure authenticity.