MP Neil Rowe calls for more housing in St Michael North West

Backbencher Neil Rowe is urging the government to provide more housing solutions for residents in his St Michael North West constituency.

He says the homes he is calling for will benefit families still using pit toilets and hopes the government can construct another ten to fifteen houses over the next financial year.

Rowe added that up to fifty-five homes could be built by the end of his government’s term in office.

He emphasised that the need for housing in his constituency is in great demand.