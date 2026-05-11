MTW offices to close for staff function

All offices of the Ministry of Transport and Works will be closed tomorrow from 8:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

That is according to a statement from the Ministry, which says this is being done to facilitate a staff function.

The closure affects all administrative offices, the Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA), The Pine headquarters, Warrens, Holetown and the Barbados Port branches, the Government Electrical Engineering Department (GEED), the Drainage Division and all depots.

The ministry has apologised for any inconvenience caused.