The Barbados Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Department, South, has arrested and formally charged 39-year-old Eadiun Nicholas Neriah Cobham of Jericho, near Market Hill, St George, with murder.

Cobham is accused of murdering Edwin Cobham between July 5th and 6th, 2026.

He appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District “C” Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 7th.

Cobham was not required to enter a plea to the indictable offence and was remanded to Dodds Prison.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Monday, October 5th.