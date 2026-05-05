Nation mourns passing of mental health advocate Tessa Chadderton-Shaw

Mental health advocate and educator Tessa Chadderton-Shaw has passed away.

Ms Chadderton-Shaw died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday following a brief illness.

She held several local leadership positions related to drug prevention and was a former manager at the National Council on Substance Abuse, serving from 1996 to 2010.

Current manager Betty Hunte offered condolences to her family on behalf of the entire team at the NCSA.

Ms Hunte noted that there was no hesitation in honouring Ms Chadderton-Shaw at the organisation’s 21st anniversary ceremony, even after she had moved on.

She is survived by her husband Anthony and daughters Miah and Haylee.