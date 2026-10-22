The Government is moving to develop a National Adult Literacy Strategy and Action Plan.

Programme Manager with the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Erika Watson, says the initiative aims to respond to the needs of adult learners, employers, educators and communities across the island.

She says the Ministry recognises that some adults experience challenges with reading, writing, interpreting information and applying these skills confidently in everyday life.

Watson notes that literacy, numeracy and digital skills are essential to Barbados’ continued social and economic development. She says the strategy will provide adults with the support and functional literacy skills they need to participate fully in society.

The Ministry will host a public forum, Every Voice Counts, at the St Michael School on 28 October to discuss the strategy.