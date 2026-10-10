National Mental Health Commission launches “This Is Me” initiative

The National Mental Health Commission is placing greater emphasis on mental health support and encouraging Barbadians to speak up and seek help.

This is being done through its new initiative, “This Is Me”, which was launched today as Barbados joined the world in observing World Mental Health Day 2026.

Chairman of the National Mental Health Commission, Dr Maisha Emmanuel, says the initiative will focus on key areas to support people who may be struggling with their mental health and feel unable to express themselves or the assistance they need.

Dr Emmanuel is also urging Barbadians to make a conscious effort to check in on their friends and family members, noting that some people may be struggling in silence.

She says a simple conversation or gesture of support could make a difference to someone who may be finding it difficult to reach out for help.

The commission chairman is also encouraging anyone in need of support to contact the National Mental Health Hotline.