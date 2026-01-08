NCC Launching Campaign to Recruit More Lifeguards

The National Conservation Commission (NCC) is set to launch a campaign to attract more lifeguards, in an effort to adequately man the island’s beaches.

That is according to Acting Deputy General Manager Ricardo Marshall.

He was speaking at a ceremony for the Lifeguard Class of 2025 yesterday, at Brownes Beach.

The training began with 17 lifeguards, but only eight were successful.

Last year, the NCC took on 15 lifeguards after 30 people signed up to participate in the programme.

Mr Marshall says the lifeguards have to look out for many beachgoers.