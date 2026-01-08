January 8, 2026

Related Stories

Venezuelan-Flag-Stock-Photo-

Venezuela to release prisoners in ‘peace’ gesture

admin January 8, 2026
Claude-Reece-Mega-6-Jackpot-Lottery-Barbados-

Claude Reece Wins $407,500 Mega 6 Jackpot

admin January 8, 2026
Wayne-Wesley-Caribbean-Examination-Council-CXC-

New Standards Set for Primary School Assessments Across Region

admin January 8, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-2-

Weather forecast for Thursday, January 8, 2026

admin January 8, 2026
new life guards

Eight new lifeguards ready to safeguard Barbados’ beaches after 2025 training

admin January 7, 2026
semi pro legure

New semi-professional cricket league set to launch in Barbados

admin January 7, 2026

Regional News

Venezuela to release prisoners in ‘peace’ gesture Venezuelan-Flag-Stock-Photo- 1

Venezuela to release prisoners in ‘peace’ gesture

January 8, 2026
Claude Reece Wins $407,500 Mega 6 Jackpot Claude-Reece-Mega-6-Jackpot-Lottery-Barbados- 2

Claude Reece Wins $407,500 Mega 6 Jackpot

January 8, 2026
New Standards Set for Primary School Assessments Across Region Wayne-Wesley-Caribbean-Examination-Council-CXC- 3

New Standards Set for Primary School Assessments Across Region

January 8, 2026
NCC Launching Campaign to Recruit More Lifeguards National-Conservation-Commission-NCC-Brownes-Beach-Lifeguards-Class-2025- 4

NCC Launching Campaign to Recruit More Lifeguards

January 8, 2026

You may have missed

Venezuelan-Flag-Stock-Photo-

Venezuela to release prisoners in ‘peace’ gesture

admin January 8, 2026
Claude-Reece-Mega-6-Jackpot-Lottery-Barbados-

Claude Reece Wins $407,500 Mega 6 Jackpot

admin January 8, 2026
Wayne-Wesley-Caribbean-Examination-Council-CXC-

New Standards Set for Primary School Assessments Across Region

admin January 8, 2026
National-Conservation-Commission-NCC-Brownes-Beach-Lifeguards-Class-2025-

NCC Launching Campaign to Recruit More Lifeguards

admin January 8, 2026