Barbados is losing more than 140 million dollars in productivity annually as a result of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

That is according to Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael.

He was speaking as the Ministry, the Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados (DHAB) and Republic Bank joined forces to launch the DHAB Republic Bank Blue Wellness Conference 2026 in May, under the theme “Live Stronger and Live Longer”.

The conference is set to be held over two days in May.

Additionally, Minister Ishmael says health officials contribute over 800 million dollars annually to deal with and treat NCDs in this country.

Meanwhile, DHAB’s President, Tyrone Lowe, says they are seeking to confront the growing numbers of people being affected by diabetes and hypertension on the island.

He adds that they are entering their 51st year as an organisation with renewed urgency against the epidemics of diabetes and hypertension.