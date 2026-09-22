The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has launched its 2026 edition of the “Banja” magazine, in celebration of Barbados’ 60th anniversary of independence.

The publication takes readers on a vibrant journey through the festivals that have shaped Barbados’ cultural identity over the past six decades.

The 60-page magazine is an interactive digital flipbook that explores the evolution of the festivals through photographs, historical featurettes and cultural references.

The original Banja magazine was published by the NCF in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It was conceived by the Foundation’s first director, Elombe Mottley.

Chief Executive Officer of the NCF, Carol Roberts, said the current publication reflects both the nation’s cultural journey and its continuing evolution.