Nearly 30 hurricane Beryl destroyed fishing vessels replaced

Close to 30 of the approximately 81 fishing vessels destroyed by Hurricane Beryl in July 2024 have been replaced.

Communications specialist on the Beryl Emergency Response and Recovery Project, Latoya Burnham, shared the update during the first of two pop-up clinics for the Vessel Replacement Programme, an initiative under the Barbados Project.

The event was held at the Bridgetown Fisheries Division earlier today.

Burnham says the key objective of the Vessel Replacement Programme is to get boats back in the water.

She says the second pop-up clinic will be held in Oistins, Christ Church, tomorrow, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.