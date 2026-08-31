The Barbados Police Service Special Operations Management Division conducted Operation Green Bay on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in the Welch, Cliff Cottage, Bath Land and Colleton areas of St John.

During the operation, 5,968 marijuana plants, ranging in height from seedlings to eight feet, were eradicated.

The plants had a total weight of 356.79 kilogrammes and an estimated value of BDS$1,427,160.

No suspects were held during the operation.

Investigations into the discovery are continuing.