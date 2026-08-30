The contribution of Indian and Muslim communities to Barbados stretches back more than a century.

So says prominent advocate for community development and interfaith harmony, and co-founder of the “Bengal to Barbados Foundation”, Suleiman Bulbulia.

Speaking Saturday at a lecture hosted by the Barbados Archives Department, Mr Bulbulia said there is still much of that story to uncover.

He made the case for combining archival records with oral traditions to ensure the contributions of these communities are not lost.

Deanzer Roberts reports.