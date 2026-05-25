Barbados’ High Commissioner to West Africa, Her Excellency Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, has described the arrival of the new scheduled air service between Africa and Barbados as an historic milestone in air travel.

The inaugural flight was met by officials from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Pan American Health Organisation and other stakeholders.

CBC’s Trevor Thorpe and cameraman Christopher Wood were at the Grantley Adams International Airport for the occasion.