New asphalt technology could improve Barbados’ roads

A new version of asphalt could soon be introduced on the nation’s roads to better manage temperature changes and accommodate varying loads.

That’s according to Chief Executive Officer of Asphalt Processors Inc., Errol Lynch.

He explained that his company began manufacturing asphalt in 2000, and its products can be seen on many of the island’s roads.

However, the company is now looking to produce a more modern version of asphalt, as the older version has shown some limitations following a series of studies conducted by Federal Motors in the United States.

Additionally, Mr Lynch says that while Barbados is predominantly limestone, a mixed design can be created to accommodate that anomaly.