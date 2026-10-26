British Airways is being lauded for maintaining and strengthening Barbados’ connection with the United Kingdom.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, Cheryl Cumberbatch, says this has been the case since the airline commenced its Barbados service on 1 April 1954.

She was speaking yesterday at the Grantley Adams International Airport, where the inaugural British Airways flight from London Gatwick arrived just after 3 p.m.

She says the additional flight represents the airline’s largest-ever expansion of airlift to Barbados.