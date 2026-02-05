A new era of financial education is taking shape in Barbados.

That is the view of Chief Education Officer Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw.

She was addressing the second awards ceremony of the Wizdom CRM Virtual Stock Market AI Game, held today at the Media Centre of the Ministry of Education.

Dr. Archer-Bradshaw commended the outstanding performance of students from seven schools across the region.

She also announced that a student from Barbados walked away with the top prize this year.

Trevor Thorpe reports.