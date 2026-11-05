Work on a special heat-repellent paint for farms and farmers is expected to be completed and made available to farmers by the end of the year.

This was revealed by John Marshall, vice-president of operations and head of the Barbados unit at Harris Paints, during a recent meeting with industry stakeholders at the opening of the Charles Kirton Research and Development Laboratory at the company’s Technical Complex at Webster Industrial Park.

He says testing is progressing well, with valuable input from the University of the West Indies and engagement from the wider community.