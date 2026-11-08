New initiative aims to ease electricity bills

Barbadians are set to receive some relief from their electricity bills following the launch of a new initiative.

Haigh Communications, in partnership with the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation and Aecon Construction, has introduced the “60 and 5 Utility Drive”.

Chief Executive Officer of Haigh Communications, Joy-Ann Haigh, says the initiative is intended to help Barbadians manage a slight increase in electricity bills.

HR Business Partner with Aecon Construction, Sonja Knight, says the company is pleased to support the initiative and contribute to the well-being of Barbadians.

A second initiative was also unveiled, focusing on improving fire safety in households across Barbados.

Ms Haigh says the initiative is an important step towards helping to protect families and their homes.