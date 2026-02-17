New Members of Cabinet and parliamentarians sworn in

New members of Cabinet and parliamentarians were sworn in today during a ceremony at CARIFESTA House in Waterford, St. Michael.

During the proceedings, the new ministers took their Oaths of Office before President of Barbados, His Excellency Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic.

The ceremony formally marks the beginning of their new responsibilities as they prepare to carry out the government’s legislative and executive agenda.

Our Anesta Henry reports.

Newly Sworn-In Ministers Share Plans as They Take Office

Our Anesta Henry also spoke with some of the new ministers who were sworn in today at CARIFESTA House in Waterford, St. Michael.

They shared their perspectives on taking up their new responsibilities and outlined their priorities as they begin work in their respective portfolios.