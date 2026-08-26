The old Roseville Halfway House in St Peter will soon have a very different future.

Under the “Health Services Resilience Programme”, the facility is being redesigned to provide structured transition for people moving from institutional care to independent living.

The planned project is part of a wider government programme estimated at 175 million US dollars, with investments planned across the entire health system.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Arthur Phillips, says the new model is intended to provide greater support for people making the transition from institutional care to community life.

Leisa Perch of SAEIDI Consulting Barbados says the proposed facility is expected to be ready by 2029.