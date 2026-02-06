New project to target at-risk youth if BLP is re-elected

Communities in St. Michael South Central could benefit from a new social intervention programme if the Barbados Labour Party is returned to office.

BLP candidate Marsha Caddle made the announcement while addressing a political meeting in Carrington Village, St. Michael, last night.

She told supporters the initiative, called Project Reset, is expected to be rolled out later this year.

The programme will target children and young people who have been flagged within the school system or by service clubs, as well as those who have appeared before the courts for non-firearm-related offences.