Newly sworn-in Independent Senators reminded of their role

When Independent Senators were sworn in, the focus quickly shifted from the ceremony to them being told of their responsibility.

President His Excellency, Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic underscored that while they are Independent Senators, they must understand their role.

He explained why he opted to retain some, who along with the new entries will formally join the Upper Chamber.

He had some advice for the first-timers to the Senate.

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Ryan Forde, was among those sworn in.