NGOs urged to unite in tackling crime

President of the Men’s Empowerment Network, Fabian Sargeant, is calling on other non-governmental organisations to help tackle the rise in crime across the country.

He stresses that there is strength in numbers, and once entities band together, they can make a dent in the worrying trend.

Mr Sargeant says his organisation is now looking to partner with a number of other groups, including the National Organisation of Women, which he notes plays a major role in society.