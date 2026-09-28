The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Major Crime Unit (MCU) and Hastings/Worthing Police Station have arrested and formally charged 28-year-old Nia Kuumpa Lynch of Morris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael, with robbery and assault with intent to rob.

Lynch was charged in connection with a robbery in Hastings/Worthing on August 29, 2026, during which property valued at BDS $29,500 was allegedly stolen.

Lynch was also charged with assault with intent to rob in Oistins on the same date.

Lynch is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on Monday, September 28, 2026.