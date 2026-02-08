Nicholls warns against DLP plans to arrest crime

The Barbados Labour Party says it is not opposed to anti-gang legislation but insists it is no silver bullet for crime.

Candidate for St Thomas, Gregory Nicholls, has pushed back against claims by the Democratic Labour Party that the proposed legislation will solve Barbados’ crime problem.

Mr Nicholls, who is an attorney, argues that similar laws in neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica have failed to curb rising murder rates in those countries.

While referencing the DLP’s leaked manifesto, he warned that legislation on its own cannot solve crime.