A 28-year-old Nigerian national has been charged in connection with a child trafficking investigation in Barbados.

The Barbados Police Service’s Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking Unit arrested and formally charged Hope Chioma Patrick with three offences.

They include trafficking in children, allegedly committed on June 21, 2026, and two counts of wilfully giving an untrue answer to an immigration officer, also allegedly committed on June 21.

Patrick appeared before Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 27.

She was not allowed to plead to the indictable offences and was remanded to the custody of the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

Patrick is scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, September 24, 2026.