New National Party candidate for St. Michael East, Carolyn Clarke, is asking adult Barbadians who are financially capable to each sponsor a child within their communities.

Ms. Clarke is suggesting adults within communities can save one dollar a day for the child they have chosen to sponsor.

Noting these savings will make a difference in the lives of these children when they become adults, Ms Clarke said this is one of the initiatives she has in mind to help transform communities.

Ms Clarke says such an initiative would help to improve the lives of hundreds of families where parents do not have the financial wherewithal to save for their children’s future.