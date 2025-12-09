Barbados will have no shortage of eggs or poultry this Christmas.

That assurance from the President of the Barbados Egg and Poultry Producers Association, Stephen Layne, who says farmers have already processed their turkeys and are prepared to meet the seasonal demand for chicken and eggs.

He says the growth rate of chickens has been satisfying, thanks to the cool, favourable weather at this time of year.

Mr Layne adds that farmers are also benefiting from feed supplies on the market.