While there are concerns about how that situation will impact consumers at home, the head of the Petroleum Dealers Association, Aldo Ho Kong King, has confirmed that there is no fuel shortage in Barbados and he is unaware of any challenges with fuel availability.

He told CBC News that although retailers are paying attention to changes in the price of fuel products, none of them has reported supply problems to date.

He added that it would be too early to link any fuel issues with the ongoing conflict.

Mr Ho Kong King also noted that brokerage tankers are currently at sea, which makes it easier to secure supply despite price increases.