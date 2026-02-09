No life-threatening injuries after accident involving DLP candidate

Democratic Labour Party candidate for St Michael West, Damien Fanus, and three members of his campaign team who were involved in an accident along Golden Ridge, St George, on Saturday, have not received life-threatening injuries.

Giving an update on social media, Mr Fanus said he escaped relatively unharmed, suffering only a cut to the top of his head.

Mr Fanus confirmed he was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, which occurred around 6:55 p.m.