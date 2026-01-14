Government is moving to amend the tourism levy legislation to improve the collection of taxes, while making it clear there are no new taxes being imposed on the tourism sector.

Minister of Energy and Business, Senator Lisa Cummins, told the Senate today that the amendments are aimed at improving collection, ensuring fairness, and protecting Brand Barbados.

However, the proposed legislation has not found unanimous support.

An independent senator has raised concerns about the bill, while an opposition senator has accused the government of failing the tourism sector.

We get more now from Deanzer Roberts, reporting from the pre-lunch sitting of the Upper House today.