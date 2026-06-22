No significant difference in this year’s Common Entrance results

Ninety-seven point three per cent of the students who sat this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination have been allocated to a public secondary school by the Caribbean Examinations Council.

This is an increase over last year’s figure of 95.1 per cent.

The remaining 2.7 per cent of candidates were allocated to a secondary school by the Ministry of Education Transformation.

According to the overall analysis of the May 5 examination, there is no significant difference in this year’s performance compared with previous years.

This was disclosed during a press conference to announce the Common Entrance results this morning at the Ministry’s Constitution Road offices.

Rachelle Agard attended and filed this story.