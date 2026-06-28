NOW welcomes appointment of first female Commissioner of Police

President of the National Organisation of Women (NOW), Melissa Savoury-Gittens, says the imminent appointment of the first female Commissioner of Police, current Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonia Erene Boyce, is a landmark moment for Barbadian women.

She says NOW extends its congratulations to the Deputy Commissioner.

The NOW President says the organisation has been working with the Barbados Police Service for many years and hopes to continue that longstanding relationship with Commissioner Boyce at the helm.