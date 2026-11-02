Nurses urged to assist QEH amid increase in patients

The Barbados Nurses Association (BNA) has issued an urgent appeal to members with backgrounds in critical care or emergency nursing to help manage a surge in patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

This comes as the QEH advises the public that more than 55 patients are currently awaiting medical assessment in the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E).

In a public notice issued on Sunday, the association urged members to come forward and use their skills and experience to support colleagues on the frontline.

Head of the A&E Department, Dr Anne-Marie Cruickshank, says staff are managing the usual volume of patients, along with an increase in trauma cases following two motor vehicle accidents this morning.

She also notes that the department continues to see patients presenting with complications associated with poorly managed non-communicable diseases, as well as an increase in respiratory illnesses.