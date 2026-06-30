Official funeral for Dr. Shelly-Ann Cox

The late Chief Fisheries Officer, Dr. Shelly-Ann Latoya Cox, Ph.D., will be accorded an official funeral on Monday, July 13, 2026. The service will be held at the Wildey Gymnasium, from 1:00 p.m., followed by a private cremation.

Viewing of the body will take place on Sunday, July 12, in the Chapel at the Lyndhurst Funeral Home, Passage Road, St. Michael, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., where condolence books will be available for signing.

Dr. Shelly-Ann Cox, Ph.D., assumed duties as Chief Fisheries Officer in early January 2023 and passed away on June 13, 2026, at the age of 38. (BGIS)