A disturbing rise in youth-linked criminal activity has triggered alarm at the highest levels of Barbados’ criminal justice system, with officials warning that schools are no longer insulated from the growing problem.

Director of the Criminal Justice Research and Planning Unit, Cheryl Willoughby, revealed that she was deeply shaken after reviewing newly presented statistics during a recent staff retreat.

Ms Willoughby, who has dedicated four decades to public service, described the findings as troubling and issued a strong appeal to parents to pay closer attention to their children’s behaviour and surroundings.

According to the veteran public servant, criminal activity that once appeared confined to communities has now infiltrated the nation’s schools, raising serious concerns about the safety and well-being of students.

She stressed that greater parental vigilance and early intervention are urgently needed as authorities confront what appears to be an escalating social crisis.