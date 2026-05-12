Officials warn against vaping among young people

Officials at the National Council on Substance Abuse say recent investigations have shown that young people have been using vapes in place of cigarettes as a supposedly safer alternative.

Deputy Manager Troy Wickham says vapes have been around for more than five decades, but their popularity has grown among adolescents and young adults in recent years.

However, he cautions that vapes are not as safe as some may think.

Substance Abuse Officer at the NCSA, Makeada Bourne, says better alternatives need to be made accessible to young people to steer them away from vaping.