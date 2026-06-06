For the second year in a row, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) staged a highly successful Oistins Comes to Brooklyn event in the heart of the diaspora community in Brooklyn, New York, yesterday.

A crowd estimated at more than 15,000 attended the event, which featured everything Bajan, including food, music, fashion, beauty products and cooking products, among others.

Minister of Tourism Ian Gooding-Edghill, BTMI Chief Executive Officer Andrea Franklin, Chief Product Development Officer Marsha Alleyne, and North American Director Peter Mayers were in attendance.

Barbados’ Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organisation of American States, Vic Fernandes, and his wife, Ferida, travelled from Washington to support the BTMI at the event.

Patrons had an opportunity to scan a barcode for a chance to win a trip to Barbados.

There were also free samples of Bajan food from the Dine Like a Bajan tent, which was managed by Protocol Officer in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jessica Odle.

BTMI executives expressed tremendous confidence in the outcome of this year’s successful staging, which attracted patrons from across the diaspora and not just Barbados.