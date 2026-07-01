One dead, another injured in Silver Hill shooting

One man is dead and another injured following a shooting incident at Silver Hill, Christ Church, late Tuesday night.

Police Operations Control received a report from an anonymous caller at about 11:19 p.m. on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, stating that several gunshots had been heard in the area of the community centre at Silver Hill.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a number of people were gathered near a business establishment when an assailant approached and discharged a firearm, injuring two men. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A medical doctor visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced death.

The injured man was transported by ambulance personnel to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612.