Over 100 visits to A&E Department daily

Well over one hundred people are visiting the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department daily, as the health care institution continues to experience severe strain due to a major influenza outbreak.

This as the hospital denies allegations of patients lying on the floor.

Management of the Martindale Road, St Michael institution discussed the situation during a press briefing this afternoon, where another appeal was issued for members of the public to only go to A&E for emergency cases, at this time.