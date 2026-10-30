Over 50 students inducted as prefects at Charles F. Broome Memorial School

More than 50 eager senior students at the Charles F. Broome Memorial School were today inducted as prefects.

The school held its prefect installation ceremony on the grounds of the Government Hill institution this morning.

The newly appointed student leaders were supported by family members and fellow students, who cheered them on as they prepared to take up their new roles.

Principal Paula Toppin told the students that being a prefect was about more than wearing a badge. She urged the newly installed prefects to demonstrate good qualities and serve as positive influences on their peers.

Featured speaker Senator Ryan Walters reminded the students that their new positions should never be used as an excuse to mistreat others.

Jerard Farnum was appointed head boy, while Riley Gomes will serve as head girl. Tevez Jemmott was named deputy head boy, with Serayah Weekes appointed deputy head girl.