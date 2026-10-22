Overturned crane at Botanical Gardens successfully righted
A crane that overturned while being operated at the Botanical Gardens has been successfully righted following a recovery operation involving Hinds Transport Services Limited.
Managing Director of Hinds Transport Services, Christina Hinds, says the company responded at short notice, bringing in two cranes and a technical team to assist with the recovery.
Hinds says the operation required careful assessment but was within her team’s capabilities.