In light of recent international discussions regarding childhood vaccines, paediatricians in Barbados have pledged their unequivocal support for the continued vaccination of children in Barbados.

In a statement outlining their position, local paediatricians said, “Vaccines remain one of the most effective tools in modern medicine for protecting children from serious, and sometimes fatal, infectious diseases.”

Meanwhile, the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners maintains that, in the Barbados context, the National Immunisation Programme remains highly relevant.