Drug Education and Counseling Services Director Roger Husbands says conflict between parents is affecting some at-risk students in his programmes.

Speaking at the organisation’s annual back-to-school giveback, where children benefit from free haircuts, Husbands said some children feel their parents do not care about them because of tension at home.

He said the Second Chance Programme now includes monthly parent interventions to help families better manage these challenges.

Husbands said he is already seeing the skills parents learn being applied in their homes.

Husbands also says the Second Chance Programme continues to be a success, revealing that more children are being identified as struggling with basic reading and writing skills.

He said the programme has developed to not only help children address these challenges, but also extend support to adults who struggle with literacy.